ONIKUMA PS4 Headset -Gaming Headset Xbox one Headset Gaming Headphone with Surround Sound, RGB LED Light & Noise Canceling Microphone for PS4,Gamecube,Xbox One(Adapter Not Included)

Speaker impedance: 32Ω

Sensitivity: 106dB±3dB

Frenquency range: 20HZ-20KHZ

Microphone: Φ6.0MM

Microphone impedance: 2.2KΩ

Microphone sensitivity: -38dB±3dB

Headset jack: 3.5mm

ONIKUMA K9 Gaming Headset (2020 Edition)



PS4 headset / Xbox One headset / PC headset / PS4 PRO headset / Nintendo Switch headset

Immersing in your gaming world with ONIKUMA K9 gaming headset.

K6 gaming headset is designed with larger earpad and eye-catching LED lights, ensure the comfortation and game atmosphere. Meanwhile, K9 gaming headset equipped with 7.1 surround sound, 50mm drivers, 360° noise cancelling Microphone, offers exceptional sound quality and incredibly clear communication.

5 Adjustable Sizes

2.2meter Headset Cable

360° Rotating Microphone

100% Memory Foam Ear Pads

Eye-catching Blue LED Light

Hear Your Enemy Miles Away!

ONIKUMA K9 gaming headset delivers quality 7.1 surround sound to enhance the immersive gaming experience. With the 50mm drivers, you can better determine where the sound is coming from, like the gun fire, enemy footsteps and scenario indicators. Let you standout in the game.

Enhanced Comfort

ONIKUMA K9 gaming headset comes with 100% memory foam ear pads. Unlike other gaming headsets, K6 headset breaks the norm and provides a bigger and thicker ear pads, fully wrap your ear. Offer a confortable using experience, even after long time using.

COOL LED Light

Brilliant RGB LED light create a glorious game atmosphere. LED lights accounts for two-thirds of earmuffs to provide stunning illumination and match your rig, your gear and your style. (The USB interface is only for power supply to LED lights)

Stronger Cable (2.2m long)

The braided cable made out of durable material is very strong and resists tangling.Integrated Mic, volume on the control box, easy to adjust headset while playing games. You can quickly adjust mic and volume buttons without disrupting your game.

Multi-platform Compatibility



ONIKUMA K9 Gaming Headset is prefessional PS4 headset for Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac and Laptop… Perfect for many kind of games like Fortnite, Halo 5 Guardians, PUBG, Metal Gear Solid, CS:GO, Call of Duty, Star Wars Battlefront, EA Sports UFC, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Legion, etc.

On the PS4: Plug and play



*Go to “Settings” — Find “Devices” –“Audio Devices” — Click “Output to headphones” — Click “All audio”

On the Xbox one: Plug and play, but requires a Microsoft adapter( not included)

On the Xbox one S/X: Plug and play

*Go to “Settings” — Find “Display & Sound” — Click “Audio Output” — Both HDMI audio and Optical audio choose “Stereo uncompressed”

On PC: Connect 1 in 2 3.5mm adapter cable (included)



Red jack for Microphone

Green jack for Audio

USB cable for LED light

Note: 1. USB Jack Only for LED Light



2. When you use Old Xbox one, Microsoft adapter is needed, but not include in package,

3.There is a Microphone ON/OFF Button in line-controller

4.1-in-2 adapter only needed when using PC

5.This gaming headset is not compatible with Xbox 360.

6 :Microphone is not compatible with PSP,Nintendo Switch,Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS,Nintendo 3DS

❤NOISE CANCELING MICROPHONE: This PS4 headset(gaming headphones) provides high-end noise cancellation to enable you to chat to your fellow players with crystal clarity. If you wanna enjoy your valuable me-time without communicating with other players, you could turn off the mic by flipping the switch.

❤50MM DRIVER DELIVERS SURROUND SOUND:Whether you’re immersed in God of War or want to hear your enemies motion in Fortnite, PUBG or CS:GO, wearing a professional gaming headset does matter. With a 50mm driver,ONIKUMA PS4 headset (Xbox one headset) offers an incredibly surround sound for both games and music.

❤ERGONOMIC DESIGN & PREMIUM MATERIAL:Gamers usually play games for many hours, so the comfort is also a key factor when choosing a Xbox one headset. We have tested our headsets for many years on hundreds of different heads, the retractable band and breathable ear pad make sure every player could enjoy the optimal wearing comfort of our PS4 Headset.

❤WIDE PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY. This gaming headset （PC Headset）with a 3.5mm audio jack is compatible with PC, PS4 controller, Xbox One controller(Please note: newer models have a headphone jack, older ones require an adapter.), Nintendo Switch (audio), Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS (audio), Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS (audio).

❤RELIABLE AFTER-SALES TEAM: Every ONIKUMA PS4 headset(gaming headphone) will go through a strict quality test process before sending out. We promised to bring the best quality gaming headphone to our customer. If any question or problem, please feel free to reach out to our after-sales support team. We’ll reply to you within 24 hours.