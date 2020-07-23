ONIKUMA Gaming Headset PS4 Headset, Xbox One Headset with Noise Canceling Mic & LED Light,Memory Earmuffs for PS4, MAC, PC,Gamecube,Nintendo 64,Xbox One（Adapter Not Included）



1.Driver diameter: 50mm

2.Impedance: 16 Ohm

3.Sensitivity: 114dB +/- 3dB at 1KHz

4.Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz

5.Mic sensitivity: -36dB +/- 1dB

6.Mic impedance: 2.2k Ohm

7.Headset interface: 3.5mm + USB (USB for LED light)

Package Contents:

1* ONIKUMA K5 Camo gaming headset

1* 2 in 1 3.5mm audio jack splitter cable

1* Operating Instruction

PS4 Headset/Xbox One Headset/PC Headset/PS4 PRO Headset/NINTENDO SWITCH Headset

Enjoy superior sound quality and crystal-clear communication with K5 gaming headset. We equipped the gaming headset with 50 mm Neodymium drivers for gaming, an anti-noise mic that works perfectly in noisy environments and soft memory foam ear cushions provides lightweight comfort.

Adjustable Noise-cancellation Microphone

Lightweight & Comfortable Designed

Immersive Gaming Experience

7.1 SURROUNDING DEEP BASS

Multi-Platform Compatible

RELIABLE AFTER-SALES TEAM

7.1 SURROUNDING DEEP BASS

K5 Gaming headset offers superior sound clarity and punchy bass to improve the immersive gaming experience. With 50MM Neodymium Drivers, you can make out the direction of enemy accurately, gain the competitive edge and finally win the game!

ERGONOMICALLY DESIGN FOR LONG-TIME WEARING COMFY

Made of high premium leatherette, the memory-protein soft ear cushions meet the needs for different ear sizes, pain free and breathable, comfortable for hours of gameplay.

Premium Materials&Robust Audio Cable

We adopt premium materials to manufacture the Onikuma gaming headset, making them to accompany every customers as long as possible.With durable black knitted audio cable, it’s much stronger and more durable than normal plastic audio cable.

120°ADJUSTABLE NOISE-CANCELING MICROPHONE

The 120-degree adjustable microphone can pick up voice with high sensitivity and isolate ambient noise effectively. The microphone boom not only swivels but is also bendable, allowing you to place it exactly where you want it.

ONIKUMA gaming headset is compatible with various platforms such as PS4, PS vita, PSP, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (audio), Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS (audio), Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS (audio), Windows PC, Mac OS PC, iOS device and Android device. Please note that if you are using the first-generation Xbox One controllers, a separate adapter (not included) is needed for full functionality.

On the PS4: Plug and play



*Go to “Settings” — Find “Devices” –“Audio Devices” — Click “Output to headphones” — Click “All audio”

On the Xbox one: Plug and play, but requires a Microsoft adapter( not included)

On the Xbox one S/X: Plug and play

*Go to “Settings” — Find “Display & Sound” — Click “Audio Output” — Both HDMI audio and Optical audio choose “Stereo uncompressed”

On PC: Connect 1 in 2 3.5mm adapter cable (included)



Red jack for Microphone

Green jack for Audio

USB cable for LED light

Note: 1. USB Jack Only for LED Light



2. When you use Old Xbox one, Microsoft adapter is needed, but not include in package,

3.There is a Microphone ON/OFF Button in line-controller

4.1-in-2 adapter only needed when using PC

5.This gaming headset is not compatible with Xbox 360.

6 :Microphone is not compatible with PSP,Nintendo Switch,Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS,Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS

❤Adjustable Noise-cancellation Microphone:ONIKUMA PS4 Headset are omnidirectional adjustable and flexible to pick up voice in 360 degree. External audio control: Mute button and volume control housed on high-grade durable braided wire are designed conveniently for quick and convenient adjustment. Equipped with super strong cords and joints, ONIKUMA Gaming headset (Gaming headphone) features long-lasting durability.

❤Immersive Gaming Experience：ONIKUMA k5-camo gaming headset(pc headset)brings you crystal-clear sound of bombing, footsteps, Warcraft in the flight. With the clear sound of 7. 1 virtual Surround Effect, high-grade 50mm driver with neodymium magnets delivers super clean bass. Our Xbox One headset can visualize the scene in your game and help you locate the flying bus accurately. Perfect for various games like Halo 5 Guardians, Metal Gear Solid, Call of Duty, Star Wars Battlefront, Overwatch, Wo

❤Lightweight & Comfortable Designed:Designed for light weight comfort, with ergonomic and durable breathable protein over-ear pads, Retractable head beam, flexible and fit headband, this ps4 headset(gaming headphone)is the ideal headphones for gamers looking for lightweight comfort. The 3rd generation Lightweight metal supports the entire body. Advanced soft memory protein earmuffs designed based on Ergonomics will keep gamers’ heads and ears cool in longer gaming sessions.

❤ Multi-Platform Compatible：ONIKUMA gaming headset (pc headset) with Mic supports PS4, PS4 Pro/Slim, Xbox one, Xbox One S/X, PC, Nintendo Switch/3DS, PSP, Mac, IOS/Android device, Laptop, PC (Win7, Win8, Win10), iPad or Mobile phone that have 3.5mm jack etc. Please note you need an extra Microsoft Adapter (Not Included) when connect with an old version Xbox One controller.

❤ RELIABLE AFTER-SALES TEAM： Every ONIKUMA gaming headset (pc headset) will go through a strict quality test process before sending out. We promised to bring the best quality PS4 headset to our customer. If any question or problem, please feel free to reach out to our after-sales support team. We’ll reply to you within 24 hours.