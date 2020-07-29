OnePlus’s next Nord-series smartphone might use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 690 SoC

Just a day ago, we came to know that OnePlus is planning to launch a new Nord-series smartphone in the US market later this year. The folks over at XDA-Developers dug into the OxygenOS 10.5 build for OnePlus Nord and found evidence of a new OnePlus smartphone that might use Qualcomm’s latest budget 5G platform – the Snapdragon 690.

The OxygenOS code references an unannounced OnePlus device codenamed “Billie” alongside the model numbers “BE2025”, “BE2026”, “BE2028”, or “BE2029.” The model number falls in the numerical naming strategy for OnePlus Nord and the successive number identifiers for different markets. Those particular model numbers are associated with the term “SM6350”, which turns out to be the part number for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC.

The code also suggests that there might two variations of the upcoming OnePlus device with the internal name “Billie.” While details remain scarce, it appears that the upcoming OnePlus Nord-series smartphone might be more affordable, given the hierarchical positioning of the Snapdragon 690 SoC below the Snapdragon 765G silicon that powers the OnePlus Nord.