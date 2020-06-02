OnePlus Z spotted in Geekbench listing with Snapdragon 765G

Weve been listening to rumors a few doable July launch for the inexpensive OnePlus Z and now a Geekbench listing for a tool bearing the AC2003 mannequin quantity appeared to provide us extra particulars.









The telephone managed 612 factors in the single-core division and 1,955 factors in the multi-core check. The complied scores and motherboard in the listing counsel the telephone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset as beforehand speculated. In addition, the gadget is listed with 12 GB RAM and expectedly runs Android 10.

The OnePlus Z has been shrouded in thriller to date and weve solely seen renders which suggests it is going to come with a show with a centered punch gap and a triple digicam setup across the again. Rumors level to an AMOLED show and given OnePlus dedication to excessive refresh fee shows we will count on it to be at the very least a 90Hz one.

Source | Via