OnePlus Z specs and Indian pricing leak

The OnePlus Z will be the first undoubtedly affordable phone from the business in a little while. And now a new leak comes to fill us in on the actual Indian pricing and give us a few of its specs.







Screenshot from the survey

The survey arises from a platform called DesiDime and it includes customer rewards programs in India to users with bank cards purchasing goods on line. These users often receive marketing surveys and these times, OnePlus appears to be running one particular surveys. It asks if the users are willing to purchase a OnePlus handset priced at INR 24,990 (~$330) with the following specs.

6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refreshrate and in-display FP reader

Snapdragon 765G (but we already knew that one)

6GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage

64MP main camera + 16MP (supposedly ultra-wide) and 2MP shooter (either depth sensor or dedicated macro unit)

16MP front-facing camera in the punch-hole

4,300 mAh battery with OnePlus’ 30W Warp Charge

Surely, we can not be certain of the information above and you may still find some items that are left unearthed but seems like a good beginning. Also, remember that prices in India usually are lower than in other markets when it comes to OnePlus phones and other brands as well. Just check the global OnePlus 8 lineup’s prices in India and outside of the country.

Source