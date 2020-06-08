OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch on July 10

OnePlus Z, the upcoming mid-range phone by the Chinese company, has resurfaced on the web with major leaks hinting at the specifications, price in India, and release date. As per among the leaks, the telephone will come with triple rear cameras, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. It is expected to cost competitively harkening back to the days when OnePlus made relatively more budget-friendly phones. Further, another leak implies that the OnePlus Z will undoubtedly be launched in India on July 10.

The OnePlus Z or whatever it might end up being called, was reportedly spotted in a survey that was shared by among the users on DesiDime.com. The survey listed the purchase price and specifications of the telephone and though it did not mention the name, the phone in question is believed to be the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite with mid-range specifications and relatively budget friendly cost.

OnePlus Z price in India (expected)

The survey states that the OnePlus phone believed to be the OnePlus Z begins at Rs. 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Another variant of the telephone that comes with 12GB of RAM is also expected and was recently spotted on Geekbench.

A split up report by Android Authority states that the OnePlus Z will undoubtedly be launched in India on July 10. However, because the company have not shared information on the pricing and availability, this will be taken with a pinch of salt. Also, the organization is planning an event for July 2 where it’ll launch two new smart TV series.

OnePlus Z specifications (expected)

According to the survey, the OnePlus Z is expected to include a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support, apart from featuring with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is said to have three cameras on the trunk with the principal being a 64-megapixel sensor, along with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera housed in a hole-punch is expected as well. The phone could be backed by way of a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The OnePlus Z, like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, will probably have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or even a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.