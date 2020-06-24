OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch and Price

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is rumoured to launch on July 10 the following month. The phone has leaked on a few occasions before, and now the OnePlus Z has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland site revealing fast charging details of the unit. A TUV Rheinland certification also means that the phone will undoubtedly be comfortable for the eyes with low blue light emission. Separately, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is reminiscing its first phone launch – OnePlus One – and hinting at a possible price of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z has been reportedly spotted on the TUV Rheinland site with the model number AC2003. In this listing, the phone is listed to feature 5V/6A charging speed that means 30W fast charging support. Apart using this the listing reveals little else. The TUV Rheinland listing was initially spotted by MySmartPrice.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has retweeted a vintage 2014 OnePlus tweet that introduced the initial flagship of the company, the OnePlus One. His retweet comes with the caption ‘It’s been a while’ hinting at the possibility of a new phone launch of the same calibre as the OnePlus One soon. To recall, the OnePlus One was included with impressive specifications at an extremely aggressive price that took on businesses like Xiaomi. However, its recent strategy has shifted a little having its flagships positioned well to compete with premium devices from Apple and Samsung.

To compete yet again in the mid-premium segment, OnePlus has been reported to be working on the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord. Carl Pei’s tweet appears to lend more excess body fat to possible of the launch being nearby, and his retweet suggests that the telephone will be found in the same price segment since the OnePlus One. The OnePlus One premiered for $299, and this may mean that the brand new OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord could be priced in the same range as well. The OnePlus One 64GB model was priced in India at Rs. 21,999.

Apart from Pei’s cryptic tweet, there’s absolutely no official word from OnePlus regarding the launch of the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord. The phone is tipped to be priced at Rs. 24,000 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It is rumoured to come with quad rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main camera, Snapdragon 765 SoC, and a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W charging.

