OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Launch Teased by Company’s Co-Founders Along With Hashtag #NewBeginnings

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord has been teased by OnePlus co-founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Both executives have posted teasers on Twitter alongside using a hashtag #NewBeginnings to suggest the debut of the new affordable OnePlus phone. The OnePlus Z launch is rumoured to take place on July 10. The smartphone is believed to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and 30W fast charging. It can also be likely to come under the Rs. 25,000 price bracket. For OnePlus, the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord would be the true revival of the OnePlus One that has been launched at Rs. 21,999 in India in December 2014.

Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has tweeted a OnePlus logo along with a text that reads, “Who’s ready for something new from @oneplus?” The tweet also carries the hashtag #NewBeginnings.

Lau’s tweet has been retweeted by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. He also posted a different tweet through his profile that says, “It’s time to rock the boat again.” Pei’s tweet even offers the #NewBeginnings hashtag.

The tweets posted by both Lau and Pei do not clearly say anything across the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. However, the hashtag and the written text featured to them suggest that it might be something new from the business that entered the smartphone world using its highly value-for-money OnePlus One but lately started venturing into the premium market.

OnePlus co-founders posted their new series of tweets just days after Pei retweeted the image of the OnePlus One with a comment saying, “It’s been a while…”.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the rumour mill, the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord could be available with a price tag of Rs. 24,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is also believed to have quad rear cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Further, the new OnePlus phone is rumoured to incorporate a 4,300mAh battery with 30W charging support.

OnePlus hasn’t provided any details about the brand new smartphone. However, it reportedly listed on the TUV Rheinland site recently with the model number AC2003. It can also be speculated to stay the works as the OnePlus 8 Lite, though recent reports claimed that it might debut as either the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. The new phone is likely to help OnePlus regain its market that was left out due to trying to sell high-price flagship phones.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro an ideal premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.