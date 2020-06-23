OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord July Launch Confirmed, ‘Affordable Smartphone Line’ First in India, Europe

OnePlus confirmed its new budget-smartphone, placing all rumours and speculations at relaxation and mentioned that it’s engaged on a “new, more affordable smartphone product line” that can launch first in India and Europe. OnePlus Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed the brand new growth by way of a discussion board put up on the OnePlus Community website. An Instagram account has additionally been created by the corporate carrying a username “OnePlusLiteZThing” that confirms the July launch date. Lau did not point out any particulars concerning the launch of the primary smartphone in the brand new vary. However, if we take a look at the hearsay mill and contemplate the newly created Instagram account, it’s going to possible be the OnePlus Z.

“As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India,” Lau said in the discussion board put up. “But don’t worry, we’re also looking to bring more affordable smartphones to North America in the near future as well.”

OnePlus could have a brand new product group led by Paul Yu, who presently heads its Mobile Development Department. This new group could have workers from everywhere in the world, the manager mentioned.

July launch confirmed

To create some hype earlier than the official launch of the brand new smartphone line, OnePlus began an Instagram account that’s presently non-public however has 4 posts. The newest put up on the Instagram account exhibits Morse code that interprets to the textual content “July”. This means that the primary smartphone below the brand new line will debut in July.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord launch particulars confirmed through Morse code on Instagram

There are rumours that recommend July 10 because the launch date for the brand new smartphone that’s rumoured because the OnePlus Z, aka OnePlus Nord. However, it’s protected to take that hearsay with a pinch of salt till the corporate makes a affirmation from its finish.

New transfer to draw new viewers?

This is notably not the primary time when OnePlus is attempting to carry one thing inexpensive to the market. It tried and failed earlier with the OnePlus X that was launched in November 2015 as a funds mannequin by the corporate.

Nevertheless, the brand new transfer is more likely to be useful in attracting prospects who had been avoiding OnePlus telephones these days — because of premium pricing. The firm did begin its journey in 2014 as a “flagship killer” maker, in spite of everything.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the proper premium cellphone for India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.