OnePlus working on an entry-level phone powered by the Snapdragon 460

When One Plus revealed its Nord it left lots of fans dissatisfied with its minimal global accessibility. One huge market to lose was the United States though we did get a pledge that there will be more budget friendly One Plus phones in the coming months. According to a brand-new report from Android Central the next budget plan One Plus gadget will bear the Clover code word and will include a cost in the $200 variety. More notably, it will be readily available worldwide.

One Plus Nord

The report defines the phone’s essential specifications that include a 6.52-inch HD+ screen, Snapdragon 460 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. The gadget will likewise include a 13MP main cam around the back together with 2 2MP auxiliary lenses – most likely for depth and macro shots.

The software application side will be covered by Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top. Other significant functions consist of an earphone jack and rear finger print scanner. There’s still no word on the release date though we’ll undoubtedly hear more about the phone in the coming months.

