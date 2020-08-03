OnePlus to introduce Hydrogen OS 11 on August 10

On ePlus is currently preparing its next OS variation, and its very first expose will happen on August 10 at 2 PM. It will feature brand-new visual elements, brand-new practical functions and what the business calls “brand-new interactive concept”, which we expect has to make with much better methods of utilizing the alerts.

The huge caution is the statement is made on Weibo – the Chinese social networks, significance On ePlus will introduce Hydrogen 11 – it must resemble Oxygen 11 however without Google services and some regional market customization.

The excellent news is that the business is plainly working on its next OS and as soon as whatever is cleared in China, it must be adjusted to deal with Google platforms also.

Last week Pete Lau, On ePlus CEO, published a tweet stating “11 on display”, plainly recommending On ePlus will bring an Always-On Display function to its most current gadgets with Android11 The brand-new OS may be prepared in time for the On ePlus 8T series arrival that must occur in September-October

Source (in Chinese)|Via