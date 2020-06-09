OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch

OnePlus teased the beginning value for its upcoming TV fashions. The Chinese firm earlier introduced that it is going to be launching two new OnePlus televisions in India on July 2. Now, through a tweet from the official OnePlus India Twitter deal with, the corporate shared that the upcoming OnePlus TV sequence will likely be priced beginning at Rs. 1X,999, asking followers to guess the value. It was recognized that the 2 TV sequence will likely be extra finances pleasant than final yr’s OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro, however now we get an concept of what the precise pricing could be.

As per the tweet by OnePlus India, the brand new OnePlus TV sequence will begin at Rs. 1X,999 which suggests it might probably vary from Rs. 10,999 to Rs. 19,999. Other manufacturers like Realme have already launched TV fashions at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999. The tweet by OnePlus doesn’t share any extra particulars in regards to the upcoming TV sequence however by means of the current press launch it’s recognized that there will likely be a number of display sizes catering to the mid-range in addition to entry-level segments.

OnePlus has closely emphasised on the worth for cash side of the TVs, indicating that it’s going to not compromise on specs and on the identical time present a finances pleasant price ticket. The firm additionally stated that the upcoming TV sequence will retain its “philosophy of burdenless design” and provide a premium expertise.

To recall, the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro launched in India in September final yr with 55-inch 4K-resolution QLED panels. The OnePlus TV Q1 was priced at Rs. 69,900 whereas the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro was priced at Rs. 99,900.

The larger value for the Q1 Pro was as a consequence of its 50W soundbar which has eight front-firing speaker drivers. At the time, the corporate had [stated](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tv/news/oneplus-tv-small-screen-sizes-plans-pete-lau-55-inch-2108134) that it didn’t plan on bringing smaller show TV fashions to the nation.