OnePlus teases new phone to be released next month

OnePlus has confirmed that it’s working on a new, affordable smartphone, nevertheless the details of that device remain a mystery.

The company’s CEO Pete Lau wrote in a forum post that it is “bringing the premium, flagship experience … to a new, more affordable smartphone product line”

The new device will be first introduced in Europe and India, with a launch in North America coming at a later date.

The post also says that the design team for the new smartphone will be led by Paul Yu, the head of product hardware development.

Many information on the phone still under wraps, but Mr Lau was keen to stress that “this is not a reactionary attempt to ‘go back to our roots,’ as some people have speculated,” he wrote in a note to the media.

“Our goal has always been to build leading products that provide the best user experience at a comparatively affordable price point. And since our ‘roots’ are actually in creating the best flagship smartphones, I see this part of our strategy as an important extension of the OnePlus value proposition.”

At the same time, OnePlus launched a new Instagram account called ‘OnePlusLiteZThing’.

This is probably a reference to the ‘Lite’ and ‘Z’ brands, both that have been rumoured as the name for the new device.





The locked account has posted four times. One which is morse code which, when decoded, spells out “July”.

Another post reads: “It’s been a while since we’ve done anything like this. But we think you’ll like what’s coming.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any news for you right now. But if we did, this would be the first place to look. Unless we forget a prototype in a bar.”

XDA Developers reports that the budget OnePlus phone could come with a 6.55″ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus’ last affordable phone was the OnePlus X from 2015, announced at $249 (approximately £200).