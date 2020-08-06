OnePlus shows Always On Display designs in teaser videos

CEO Pete Lau published a video that provides the backstory of the style for the brand-new Always On Display performance that is pertaining to Oxygen OS11 On ePlus partnered with the Parsons School of Design to come up with a choice of appearances and aspects that will embellish the display while the phone sleeps.

The included style is called “Time”, however it’s actually a time line As the day rolls on, the clock will cross the line, leaving markings each time you utilized the phone. In the night, you’ll see an account of how frequently and when you utilized your phone.

Oxygen OS 11 user interface will be revamped too, Lau explains it as “asymmetric design, layout grid,” stating it will be“magazine-like” Dark Mode will likewise be polished with motivation from Dutch style trainee Leandroo LiAnzhu According to him, dark mode ought to have to do with more than setting the background to black, rather it ought to have layers.

Oxygen OS 11 will bring a brand-new interface style

The brand-new variation of the OS (based upon Android 11) ought to be offered for all designs from the On ePlus 6 and later on. However, the business is keeping mum on whether the Always On Display function will be unique to brand-new designs or if it will be allowed on some (all?) older gadgets.

Source …