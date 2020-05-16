OnePlus Rumoured to Launch Its First True Wireless Earbuds in July, May Look Similar to AirPods

OnePlus is rumoured to launch its first true wi-fi earbuds aka TWS earbuds in July. The Chinese firm was speculated to deliver its true wi-fi earbuds alongside the OnePlus Eight collection final month. However, the corporate did not unveil the much-anticipated providing and as an alternative ended up unveiling the Bullets Wireless Z as its reasonably priced wi-fi in-ear headphones. OnePlus is predicted to compete strongly in opposition to Apple’s AirPods with its true wi-fi earbuds which were anticipated for a while. A particular occasion might happen in July the place the corporate might unveil the OnePlus Z in addition to the true wi-fi earbuds.

A tipster named Max J. on Twitter has indicated that the true wi-fi earbuds by OnePlus will launch in July. The tipster has additionally posted a picture suggesting the design of the earbuds that seem fairly comparable to the AirPods.

OnePlus hasn’t but launched any particulars about its true wi-fi earbuds. Nevertheless, the tipster in December posted a concept image to recommend the launch of the true wi-fi earbuds by the corporate. The earbuds have been anticipated to launch alongside the OnePlus Eight and OnePlus 8 Pro final month. However, the tipster tweeted a couple of days earlier than the launch that the corporate would “sadly not” launch the true wi-fi earbuds on the OnePlus Eight launch.

The new earbuds by OnePlus are anticipated to debut alongside the OnePlus Z, which was initially rumoured because the OnePlus 8 Lite and is reported to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC together with 5G assist. Late final month, Max J claimed that the OnePlus Z would launch in July.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for a affirmation on the leak and can replace this area when the corporate responds.

Interest in the direction of increasing in audio market

OnePlus entered the world of wi-fi audio units by launching the first-generation Bullets Wireless in-ear headphones in May 2018. The headphones obtained their replace in May final yr via the arrival of the Bullets Wireless 2. OnePlus did not improve the Bullets Wireless 2 this yr however introduced an reasonably priced model in the type of the Bullets Wireless Z final month that’s accessible at Rs. 1,999.

After bringing the three in-ear headphones, OnePlus appears to be all set to enter true wi-fi earbuds area with its new providing. The firm is probably going to be part of Realme, which is owned by the identical father or mother BBK Electronics, and imitate the design of Apple’s AirPods. However, it’s seemingly that there may be some adjustments on the options entrance to ship some distinction.

Counterpoint Research in its current report revealed that whereas Apple dominated the true wi-fi earbuds shipments in India final yr with its AirPods, Realme Buds Air managed to attain the second spot in the market, largely thanks to its design and form-factor that each are harking back to the AirPods. This provides a motive to new entrants like OnePlus to comply with in the footsteps of the Cupertino firm.

