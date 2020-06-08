OnePlus reportedly releasing midrange Z phone in India in July

OnePlus will to produce midpriced phone called the OnePlus Z in India in July, Android Police reports.

Several leaks of the phone, first identified as the OnePlus 8 Lite, demonstrate a device with a 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display that has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and a 48MP camera with a 16MP wide-angle lens. The device is said to have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, according to XDA-Developers.

The OnePlus Z will be costing 24,990 rupees (about $330) in India, that is roughly $200 less than what the OnePlus 8 retails for in India, Android Police says. The base price for the OnePlus 8 in the US is $699, and that model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted that the organization would be holding an event on July second for the India launch of its OnePlus TVs. The speculation right now is that the organization will announce the OnePlus Z then as well.

The newest devices by OnePlus have now been more premium, higher-priced phones. If the OnePlus Z is priced well below $350, it might hearken back again to its 2015 release of the OnePlus X, which boasted high-end design at a lower price.