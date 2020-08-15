OnePlus releases trailer for its first Nord feature film premiering on August 18

OnePlus launched a four-part series entitled New Beginnings on You Tube last month about the OnePlus Nord, and now the Chinese phone maker has actually launched a trailer for its first feature film that’s set to premiere solely on Amazon Prime Video on August 18.





OnePlus Nord

OnePlus states it turned the New Beginnings documentary series into its first feature film, however it’s still uncertain if OnePlus simply sewed all 4 episodes of New Beginnings into one and chose to call it a “feature film”, or if it did consist of brand-new, formerly hidden video footage to it. We’ll discover that out on Tuesday, however in the meantime, you can have a look at the 40-second teaser connected listed below.

OnePlus Nord is a mid-ranger powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It sports a 6.44″ Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen, loads a 4,115 mAh battery, and includes an overall of 6 electronic cameras – 2 on the front (32MP +8 MP) and 4 at the back (48MP +8 MP +5 MP +2 MP).

You can read our in-depth composed evaluation of OnePlus Nord to discover everything about it, or see the video evaluation listed below.