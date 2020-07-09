OnePlus releases OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus is currently rolling out OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in NA, EU and Indian markets. These updates bring a host of improvements and bug fixes that should care for most of the issues discovered so far.

The OnePlus 8 Pro gets the more substantial update. The version number for the update is 10.5.11 for NA and India and 10.5.10 for EU. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 also gets most of the same changes, minus ones specific to the hardware on the 8 Pro. The version numbers listed below are 10.5.8 for EU, 10.5.9 for India and 10.5.10 for NA. You can read through all the changes in the screenshots below.









OnePlus 8 Pro • OnePlus 8

Our OnePlus 8 Pro review unit was one particular affected by the DRM bug, where the Widevine DRM was downgraded from L1, which is the highest level and what it should be, to L3. This prevented the app from playing content from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in HD. This has been fixed with this OS update, which brought the DRM version back to L1. We had to reinstall the Netflix app (or rather, clear data and log in since the app is pre-installed and cannot be removed) as it wouldn’t play in HD despite the update but clearing data managed to get work as expected.

The Photochrom feature is also worth noting. This feature is enabled by the bottom-most unit in the camera cluster on the OnePlus 8 Pro and is realized by detatching the infra-red filter from the sensor. This causes objects to appear differently and created a significant stir a couple of months back when some individuals realized it saw through certain clothes. Despite the impracticality of misusing this feature, OnePlus immediately disabled this camera in markets like India and altered it in others to avoid further controversy.

The feature is back with this specific update, type of. While the original implementation saw photos being taken exclusively with the IR camera, the latest update actually takes images with the main 48MP camera but with some data being used by the IR camera. This is what OnePlus had to say whenever we asked them about this updated mode.

The updated Photochrom filter uses data about the lighting conditions collected by the Color Filter Camera to generate photos with the main camera. Filter intensity differs under different lighting scenarios.

The new Photochrom mode now fails at all unless you are indoors or simply generally in weak lighting. Trying out the camera here today under rainy conditions ostensibly does nothing. It’s clear OnePlus heavily altered this feature therefore it will only be utilized in very specific situations to prevent any misuse or further controversy. Moving the actual image taking to the main sensor also solves the complaints people had with the quality of the Photochrom pictures, which was not great since the IR camera only had 5MP resolution and generally low quality.

OnePlus also changed an issue associated with the scrolling on the 8 Pro. When scrolling rapidly in the stock apps and some 3rd party apps, the refresh rate dropped from 120Hz right down to 75Hz for the duration of the scroll. This made the scrolling seem a bit choppy. Just to ensure we weren’t imagining it we checked with our frame rate counter utility and it indeed would drop down to 75Hz when scrolling rapidly. This has now been fixed and it stays at 120Hz throughout. This isn’t mentioned in the change log but we did confirm it on our unit.

The rest of the changes are pretty self explanatory. Again, we have been waiting on our OnePlus 8 unit to receive the update but we did not have any major problems on any particular one so it wouldn’t make a huge difference.

If you have either of those phones and have noticed some improvement outside of the changes right here or even any regressions then let us know in the comments below.

