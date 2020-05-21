OnePlus, Realme, Meizu, Blackshark join the P2P Transmission Alliance

The 12 months started with a press launch from China, confirming that Oppo, vivo, and Xiaomi have formally launched a joint cooperation for wi-fi file transfers and have known as themselves Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance.

Starting right this moment, 4 extra manufacturers join the social gathering – OnePlus, Realme, Meizu, and Blackshark.













The official posters by the corporations

The seamless file switch platform is aiming to allow speedy cross-brand trade of information. It pairs by Bluetooth, however media and different recordsdata switch by Wi-Fi at 20 MB/s charges. With the wider adoption of 5G connectivity, recordsdata turn into more and more bigger and generally a normal BT file trade just isn’t sufficient.

The P2P switch possibility ought to be accessible in the Share sub-menu, however for now it’s showing solely on non-global gadgets. While Meizu is a totally new firm and contemporary addition to the alliance, the arrival of OnePlus and Realme isn’t a surprise – each manufacturers are a part of the large BBK portfolio the place Oppo and vivo are additionally a key half. BlackShark with its distinctive Joy UI is an identical case – it’s a gaming subsidiary of Xiaomi.

