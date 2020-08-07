OnePlus phones get first dibs on PUBG Mobile at 90fps

The popular fight royale mobile video game PUBG Mobile is getting a brand-new 90 fps mode and it is debuting just for choose OnePlus gadgets. The exclusivity begins now and will last through September 6 prior to making its method to other gadgets.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T, 8, and 8 Pro all assistance PUBG Mobile at the brand-new frame rate. The OnePlus Nord is certainly missing out on from this list, regardless of having a 90 Hz screen. It’s reasonable considering that the Nord has the lower-tier Snapdragon 765 G.

OnePlus is extremely close with our neighborhood of tech lovers, so we understand that mobile players are trying to find a more immersive and smoother experience. That’s precisely what we are providing with this unique 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, among the world’s most downloaded mobile video games.– Pete Lau, OnePlus creator and CEO.

Back in June, OnePlus likewise had an exclusivity handle Fortnite running at 90 fps. Like with Fortnite, users are needed to allow the greater frame rate in PUBG’s graphic settings also.

Source