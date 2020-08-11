OnePlus Nord will get a new colorway in early October

The hyped-up OnePlus Nord mid-ranger introduced in 2 color variations, Blue Marble and GrayOnyx However, a 3rd alternative is on the method, according to a new report that has actually been proven by 2 various leaksters.

The new shade will be called Gray Ash, and it’s uncertain how it will be various from the Gray Onyx variation that’s currently on sale. Perhaps the color itself will be various, or perhaps the surface will be altered. Or both. That all stays to be seen.

OnePlus Nord in Gray Onyx

The Gray Ash OnePlus Nord is apparently going to be launched in earlyOctober OnePlus utilized to launch a new color for its phones a while back, to amp up some more enjoyment after they had actually been offered for a while, and it appears like it’s going to utilize the very same technique once again.

In the meantime, the OnePlus Nord need to likewise get a less expensive variation with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which will be unique to Amazon India beginning next month.

