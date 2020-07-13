OnePlus Nord will feature a 105-degree ultra-wide selfie camera

OnePlus has actually been dropping breadcrumbs of details concerning its upcoming mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord, ahead of its July 21 launch. In its most current teaser video on Instagram, the business has actually verified that the OnePlus Nord will feature a wide-angle selfie camera so that you can record a broader scene without requiring a selfie stick.

OnePlus states the wide-angle selfie camera on the OnePlus Nord will deal a 105- degree field of vision, which must suffice for group selfies. This may assist OnePlus Nord stand apart, as a big bulk of phones that feature double front cams typically have a main camera for catching pictures while the 2nd one is typically a depth sensing unit.

As per a previous leakage, the OnePlus Nord will feature 32 MP and 8MP cams on the front, housed in a pill-shaped hole punch. The previous will most likely be the main snapper, while the latter will be the one with the wide-angle lens for catching a broader scene.