OnePlus Nord will come with 48MP primary camera with OIS

The OnePlus Nord is coming on July 21 and we’re beginning to get a clearer picture of its key specs. The latest report comes from an interview with the brand’s co-founder Carl Pei who detailed the phone’s quad-camera setup. The main shooter will have a 48MP sensor and will offer OIS. Alongside it will be an 8MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro module and a 2MP depth helper.











The front cameras housed in the pill-shaped cutout are expected to come in at 32MP and 8MP. We also know these devices will ship with the Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage on the base version and a 4,300 mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord will have an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event where the audience will have the ability to interact with an AR model of these devices live throughout the keynote.

Pricing is likely to start at under $500 (€445) but will likely vary between Europe and India. OnePlus can also be hosting another round of pre-orders in Europe which starts tomorrow at 8AM UTC time.

