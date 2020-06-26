OnePlus Nord to pack dual front-facing cameras

The OnePlus Nord, additionally referred to as OnePlus Z, is coming subsequent month and the corporate has began constructing hype on social media by dropping teasers. OnePlus hasn’t revealed any specs of the OnePlus Nord but but when the most recent report by Android Central is to be believed, we’ll see the smartphone pack a dual digicam setup on the entrance.

According to the publication, the OnePlus Nord can have a Huawei P40 series-like cut-out within the top-left nook of the display for the 32MP selfie digicam which shall be joined by an 8MP ultrawide angle unit. This data was corroborated by often dependable tipster Max J.

All the smartphones OnePlus launched since 2014 got here with a single snapper on the entrance and Nord was additionally initially rumored to characteristic a single selfie digicam however seems it is going to be the primary OnePlus smartphone to pack two front-facing shooters.

OnePlus Z render (then known as 8 Lite) from final yr with a single selfie digicam

If earlier leaks and rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord may also be the primary mid-ranger from the Chinese telephone maker because the OnePlus X that was launched again in 2015.

The OnePlus Nord was noticed on Geekbench earlier this month with a Snapdragon 765G SoC, Android 10, and 12GB RAM. It’s rumored to sport a quad digicam setup on the again however its mixture is at the moment unknown.

However, again when it was stated to include three rear cameras, the setup comprised a 64MP essential digicam, 16MP ultrawide module and a 2MP unit, which was doubtless a depth sensor. But now that it is anticipated to have quad cameras, the fourth module may simply be a macro digicam.

More particulars concerning the OnePlus Nord will doubtless floor as we inch nearer to its unveiling.

