OnePlus Nord tear-up: watch Carl Pei assemble the phone by hand

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, rolled his sleeves up and put together a OnePlus Nord piece by piece. Many of these jobs are carried out by makers at the factory, however the officer showed the assembly procedure by hand and revealed excellent familiarity with every part in the procedure.

Watch the video listed below. Pei mentions intriguing information, like the copper heat pipeline, which wicks heat far from the chipset, and describes the functions of the 3 ribbon cable televisions that link the motherboard with the secondary board at the bottom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v= 2RVkt5XuuxA

He makes it appear easy, however the last style is the item of a couple of busy months of advancement. You can find out more about how the Nord happened from the 4 part New Beginnings documentary that follows the OnePlus group as they hurry to finish the style.