OnePlus Nord team talks cameras and performance

The team behind the upcoming OnePlus Nord really wants to talk about the method of choosing components and what motivated their decisions.

Simon Liu, who’s Imaging Director for OnePlus Nord lays out the specs of the cameras – all six of these.

The main camera on the trunk is the 48MP Sony IMX586, the main sensor on the OnePlus 8/8 Pro (also used in the 7T series). The Nord team thought we would once again use that sensor, paired with a bright f/1.75 lens and optical image stabilization, due to the software optimizations to the sensor OnePlus has made over the years.

Accompanying the primary camera are an 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP depth sensor and a macro unit.

On leading there’s a 32MP main selfie camera and a second camera with a 105-degree ultrawide field of view. Both front facing cameras will soon be equipped with algorithms to brighten faces and reduce noise in low light, and also enhance face details in selfies with multiple people.

Shawn L. – Head of Product for the OnePlus Nord talks about the display and performance. OnePlus went with a 90Hz AMOLED panel for the Nord, but increased the touch sampling rate from the 135Hz on the OnePlus 7T to 180Hz for the Nord. Touch sampling rate determines how fast the screen responds to the touch input.

This ensures that the display on the OnePlus Nord matches the main one on the OnePlus 8 in terms of responsiveness – 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The OnePlus 8 Pro continues to be the benchmark for OnePlus phones – 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Finishing off Shawn L. talks concerning the choice of a Snapdragon 765G with as much as 12GB of RAM, which paired with Oxygen OS’ optimized animations will result in OnePlus’ well-regarded zippy performance.

The OnePlus Nord will end up official on July 21.

