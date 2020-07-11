OnePlus Nord shows up on GeekBench, comes with a twist

The OnePlus Nord is set for a July 21 announcement and with the date nearing we have been getting a lot of info on the upcoming phone, from both official channels and leaks alike. Adding to the pile of data today are a few benchmark entries.

The AC2003 model name was already noticed in the GeekBench database over a month ago, and a handful more listings have popped up previously couple of days. The test results come in the ballpark we’re expecting from the Snapdragon 765G chipset that has been officially confirmed to be properly used in the Nord. All the AC2003 listings have ‘lito’ since the motherboard and specify a base CPU frequency of just one.8GHz, along with 12GB of RAM.













OnePlus A2003 GeekBench listings

Now, there’s yet another unannounced OnePlus phone going by the model number BE2028 and that shows a large amount of different numbers. The motherboard is still listed as ‘lito’, but has a different identifier and a base CPU clock of 1.71GHz. This posts slightly lower scores in the multi-core test, but fares similarly under single-core load. RAM is 6GB on that one.







OnePlus BE2028 GeekBench listing

This could mean any of a number of things – maybe it’s yet another new OP phone that they have managed to keep secret and we’ll notice it alongside the real Nord, or it could reach a later date. It could be powered by the newest Snapdragon 690, and the 6GB of RAM would go well with this lower market position. Alternatively, it might be a youthful version of the Nord, more conservatively specced. The whole thing is made even more interesting by the fact that this BE2028 listing doesn’t show up in searches. We’ll know more in only 10 days, that’s for certain.

Source 1 2 | Via