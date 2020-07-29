OnePlus Nord-series smartphone is coming to the US later this year, reveals Carl Pei

OnePlus introduced its most current mid-range smartphone– the OnePlus Nord– earlier this month, however the phone is presently up for pre-orders just in Asia and Europe, and will strike the US market in an extremely restricted, sort of speculative capability. However, it appears that fans in the US will not be left ignored, as OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has actually guaranteed that a OnePlus Nord- branded phone is coming to the American shops later this year.

“First things initially–the OnePlus Nord will not be readily available in the US when it goes on sale beginning August 4. Pei informs me a Nord- branded phone (not always the like this) is set to arrive at US coasts later this year, so you do not have to feel overlooked for too long”, Julian Chokkattu from WIRED pointed out in his evaluation of the OnePlusNord

.

In among the advertising videos for the OnePlus Nord, the business pointed out the term ‘OnePlus series’, which hinted that more Nord- branded mobile phones may be in the pipeline. There’s even a devoted OnePlus Nord Series page on the authorities OnePlus site. Unfortunately, we do not have any info on the requirements or prices of the upcoming OnePlus Nord series smartphone headed to the US market.