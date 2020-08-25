OnePlus Nord receives an update improving the macro camera

The month-old OnePlus Nord is now getting its 3rd software applicationupdate The OxygenOS variation is bumped as much as 10.5.5 and provides enhancement to color precision and clearness to the macro camera, the low-light efficiency of the front-facing shooter and lot of other repairs and enhancements.

The changelog discusses enhanced volume modification user interface and the problem that some users had of an unexpected reboot when free-form is allowed has actually been fixed. Additionally, OnePlus Notes is no longer continuously running in the background.

The basic power intake has actually been decreased and the charging experience is made much better however there are no specifics discussed so we do not understand just what that implies.

