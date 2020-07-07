OnePlus Nord listed on Romanian retailer with price and specs

A retailer in Romania has already listed the OnePlus Nord and it put a RON 2,300 price tag on it. That’s €475 or INR 40,000, although we suspect the euro conversion is extra correct than the rupee one – OnePlus telephones in India promote for lower than they do in Europe (India and Europe would be the two launch markets for the Nord).

This additionally works out to $535, which is greater than the promised price of “under $500”. But there’s no level in moving into particulars for the reason that retailer clearly used a render for the telephone picture – simply try the centered selfie digital camera, the precise telephone has a twin selfie cam within the high left.

This implies that the remainder of the specs listed on the positioning are suspect as properly. The OnePlus Nord can be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, that’s true. But will it have a Super AMOLED show as evoMag claims?

The 64 + 16 + 2 MP rear digital camera does sound roughly what the rumors claimed, although we’ve heard something from two cameras (as pictured within the render) to 4 cameras. Same for the eight GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, additionally the 4,300 mAh battery. They sounds about proper however we are able to’t make certain it’s true.

The telephone can be formally unveiled on July 21, so we’ll have to attend a few extra weeks earlier than we all know for sure.

Source | Via (in Romanian)