OnePlus Nord leaked images reveal design, AMOLED display officially confirmed

The OnePlus Nord is coming on July 21 and we already know just a few of its specs through leaks and official teasers. OnePlus also gave us a glimpse of the smartphone by way of a promo video now a couple of images of the Nord have already been shared by reliable leakster Evan Blass which give us a really clear go through the smartphone.

As you can observe, the OnePlus Nord will pack a display with a pill-shaped hole in the top-left corner for the dual camera setup, which from the previous leak we know would have been a combination of a 32MP wide and 8MP ultrawide angle units.

OnePlus’ official Instagram account for Nord posted a meme and confirmed the smartphone will pack an AMOLED display.

Additionally, a promo page on Amazon.in indirectly confirmed the panel will come with a high refresh rate. An exact value isn’t specified but it’s safe to say this will be a 90Hz panel taking into consideration the phone is just a mid-ranger and never a flagship.

Moving on the back of the OnePlus Nord, we get a quad camera setup aligned vertically in the upper-left corner, which will comprise a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Other things we could discern from these images are the volume rocker on the left side of the smartphone and the energy button and alert slider on the proper.

In a post on Facebook, OnePlus confirmed the Nord will pack an overall total of six cameras and the company has previously confirmed the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 765G SoC underneath the hood and come with Optical Image Stabilization.

We expect OnePlus to reveal more concerning the Nord in the days resulting in the July 21 unveiling in a bid to construct more hype around its 2020 mid-ranger.