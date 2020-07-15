OnePlus Nord is up for pre-orders in India and Europe

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord arriving on July 21 have kicked off in India. Those interested can pre-book one by making a payment of INR499 ($7/€6) on Amazon.in.

OnePlus says that limited stock of Nord will be available for pre-orders, and as a part of the pre-order process customers can claim gifts worth up to INR5,000 ($65/€60). Additionally, pre-booking the OnePlus Nord also entitles you to two gift boxes – one with a limited edition OnePlus merchandise, and another with accessories and “special gifts”.

The first gift box will be delivered to you after you’ve paid INR499 for the pre-order, and the second one will be shipped if you complete the purchase of Nord by August 31, 2020.

The OnePlus Nord is also up for pre-orders in Europe through the company’s official local sites. This will be the third round of pre-bookings in the Old Continent, and it will be open for 24 hours or until the stocks last.

Customers in Europe can pre-order the OnePlus Nord for €20 and everyone who pre-orders the mid-ranger will receive merchandise from the phone maker, which will include a sticker pack and a surprise gift. And once Nord is released, OnePlus will send an invitation code and a voucher worth €20 to your OnePlus account so you can complete the phone order.

Customers in the UK can pre-order the OnePlus Nord for GBP20 ($25/€22) and they are entitled to the same benefits as other customers who pre-book the Nord in Europe.

The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range smartphone that will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The company has confirmed it will feature a total of six cameras, sport an AMOLED display, and pack a 4,115 mAh battery.

OnePlus hasn’t revealed the full specs sheet of the Nord yet, but a leaked image of a Nord presentation from last week left little to the imagination. You can head this way to check out the full specs.

The company’s co-founder Carl Pei also revealed the design and colors of the OnePlus Nord in a recent interview with popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee. You can check out the image of the smartphone below.

