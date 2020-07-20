OnePlus Nord is launching tomorrow: what to expect

The OnePlus Nord 5G will be the company’s first mid-ranger since the infamous OnePlus X. It will cost under $500 and will be available in India and Europe first. The company did limited pre-orders for the phone as part of the promo campaign, there will also be virtual pop-up events in several countries, allowing you to be among the first to buy a Nord. So far the company has officially confirmed most key specs, here they are all in one place.

The phone will have a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader and OnePlus’ first dual selfie camera (first dual punch hole too). The touch sampling rate will be 180Hz (up from 13 Hz on the 7T). Unofficial data puts the displays size at 6.44”.

Qualcomm officially announced that the Nord 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G. This will be the first time OnePlus will use a non-flagship chipset (even the X had an S801). Geekbench hints a possible “lite” model with Snapdragon 690 instead and only half the RAM – 6GB instead of 12GB. Both chips are 5G-capable. Storage is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB options.

The OnePlus Nord will have four cameras on its back. The main cam will have OIS and will use the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, which was previously featured in the 7T and 8 series. There will be a 105° ultrawide camera with an 8MP sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a macro cam. The company has prepared a 32MP sensor for the main selfie camera, which will be joined by another ultra wide cam.

There’s not much official info on the battery, but leaks point to a 4,115 mAh power pack with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support. There will be no wireless charging. We’ve seen the Nord’s design several times in official OnePlus videos.

Alongside the Nord OnePlus will release several accessories. The OnePlus Buds are a TWS headset with noise cancellation during calls, 30 hour battery life and fast charging (wired only, at 7.5W they will get 10 hours worth of charge in 10 minutes).









OnePlus Buds

There will be six official cases, the designs for some of which were commissioned from artists and one will be a collaboration with JerryRigEverything, a faux-transparent edition.

















The OnePlus Nord 5G and the accessories will be unveiled tomorrow, July 21. Check back with us for the full story once it happens.