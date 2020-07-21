OnePlus Nord hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Six years after revolutionizing it, OnePlus is returning to the mid-range segment with the OnePlus Nord. With the business’s flagships increasingly out of the reach of its core audience, Nord is supposed to bring a few of the OnePlus flagship experience and core values to a far more price-conscious segment of industry. The segment that made OnePlus what it is today.

This isn’t the brand’s first rodeo in the mid-range market. OnePlus first took a swipe at this segment with the OnePlus X, which despite being a great phone, met with a tepid response from the clients and got the series shelved after having a year.

But things will vary now; the OnePlus X was only slightly cheaper than the OnePlus 2, that was the flagship OnePlus phone at the time, so for some people, it didn’t feel necessary. This time around, the OnePlus 8 is significantly more costly, with the 8 Pro even further up the price ladder, making the Nord that much more relevant.

So Nord is not any longer a great little experiment for OnePlus like the OnePlus X was. It’s a critical weapon that it intends to wield in this increasingly competitive segment. A segment now dominated by brands like Xiaomi and Realme using markets, who took OnePlus’ absence being an opportunity to build their repertoire. And a segment which was recently shaken by the launch of the iPhone SE and caused some to question their loyalties as they made the switch to Apple’s perfectly manicured walled-garden.

OnePlus Nord specs

Body: Aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm, 184g

Aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm, 184g Display: 6.44-inch, 2400×1080 20:9 AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10/HDR10+/HLG, DCI-P3

6.44-inch, 2400×1080 20:9 AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10/HDR10+/HLG, DCI-P3 Rear cameras: Main: 48MP f1.75 PDAF 6P OIS Ultra-wide: 8MP f2.25 fixed-focus Macro: 2MP f2.4 fixed-focus Depth: 5MP f2.4, dual-LED flash; 4K30, 1080p240 video

48MP f1.75 PDAF 6P OIS 8MP f2.25 fixed-focus 2MP f2.4 fixed-focus 5MP f2.4, dual-LED flash; 4K30, 1080p240 video Front cameras: Main: 32MP f2.45 fixed focus Ultra-wide: 8MP f2.45 fixed focus; 4K60 video

32MP f2.45 fixed focus 8MP f2.45 fixed focus; 4K60 video Software: Android 10, OxygenOS 10.5

Android 10, OxygenOS 10.5 Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G: octa-core CPU (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver), Adreno 620 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G: octa-core CPU (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver), Adreno 620 GPU Memory: 8/12GB LPDDR4X

8/12GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128/256GB UFS 2.1

128/256GB UFS 2.1 Battery: 4115mAh, 30W Warp Charge 30T

4115mAh, 30W Warp Charge 30T Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G, LTE-A, USB-C 2.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou/SBAS/NavIC

Dual SIM, 5G, LTE-A, USB-C 2.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou/SBAS/NavIC Misc: Under-display fingerprint sensor, single loudspeaker, linear vibration motor, face unlock, alert slider



Nord has its work cut right out for it then. On one hand could be the OnePlus fanbase, who has gotten increasingly displeased at the company’s rising prices. On the other hand, is competition from rivals who have now gone to become market leaders in this segment. And among is people like us, who have gotten mighty used to reviewing great budget phones and so are getting harder to please.

Today, we are only allowed to explain to you a little bit of this new phone and the total review will need to wait for in the future. Until then, enjoy this little hands-on.