OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.4 update

OnePlus keeps doing the fast fire update thing right after a brand-new phone is released, it’s been the business’s MO for a while now, and things are not various for the Nord, even if it is simply a mid-ranger.

The phone is now getting yet another software applicationupdate This is OxygenOS 10.5.4 and it’s presenting, incrementally, to the India and Global designs, with the EU-specific Nord to follow quickly.

The changelog discusses enhanced launch speed for the Gallery app, a better display screen experience (it stays to be seen whether this implies the tinting at low brightness has actually been repaired), much better video camera quality in video calls, much better color precision and white balance for low-light selfies, and enhanced vibrancy and color precision of the macro video camera.

Additionally, concerns such as not having the ability to sign up with Red Cable Club in India, background music playing when introducing the front video camera, and Notes stopping working to sync in India have actually all been repaired.

As typical, it’s a staged rollout. It’s going to reach a little portion of users today, with more comprehensive schedule to follow within a couple of days if no show-stopping bugs are identified.

