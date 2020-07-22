OnePlus Nord gets its first update, improving camera performance

If you are planning on purchasing the brand new OnePlus Nord, you will truly have a software update waiting for one to install it whenever you take the telephone out of the box. The Nord has only been official for a few hours, but the first update is rolling out to review units left and right.

It’s OxygenOS 10.5.1, and its changelog speaks of optimized video calling performance, as well as a couple of camera-related stuff: optimized depth sensor effect and indoor image quality, better power efficiency for shooting 4K at 60fps, as well as over all improvements to the camera experience. As usual, system stability is said to have already been boosted too.

The over-the-air update is just a 103MB down load, so nothing too huge, but it’s nice to see OnePlus doing the rapid pc software update dance for its mid-ranger aswell, not having that exclusive to the flagships. If you have in mind the OnePlus Nord, do not miss our hands-on review.

