OnePlus Nord design revealed in latest promo video

The hype around OnePlus’ approaching Nord collection is attaining its showing point since we’re planning on the phone in order to debut a few weeks. The latest promo video finally provides us a quick look at one of many devices for any split second which usually also concurs with the design. At round the 1-minute indicate, we get a detailed up of the particular phone’s front side which displays the show with its double punch slots and also shows the right-hand-side which characteristics the notify slider in addition to power switch.

The advertisement then rapidly transitions into a shot from the phone’s back again where we come across the slim rectangular digicam cutout, OnePlus logo in the middle as well as the LED flash which can be separated from you modules.













In addition to the particular video, we all also got verification that the system will be driven by the Snapdragon 765G chip-set straight from the particular OnePlus Nord page about Amazon India. This is usually hardly a bg surpise as One Plus co-founder Carl Pei revealed good news in a discussion earlier immediately.

It is unclear how many mobile phones will be introduced by OnePlus, given that Nord is a series and not simply one system. The only a few thing is that this Nord collection will be contending in the particular midrange section where OnePlus started the journey back again in 2014.