OnePlus Nord design revealed in interview with Carl Pei

The highly anticipated OnePlus Nord isn’t scheduled to debut until a week from now but the latest video from MKBHD gives us our first official look at the design of the phone alongside several other noteworthy bits of info.

The interview conducted with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shows us the upcoming OnePlus Buds TWS earphones in an eye-catching teal colorway which Pei is wearing throughout the video. Pei also shows the interesting Nord prototype with three L-shaped cameras seen in the company’s first “New Beginnings” video series.











OnePlus Buds and Nord prototypes

We also get to learn about the BOM (bill of materials) costs associated for components like NFC, IP rating, display and battery. Spoiler alert, NFC adds $4 to the BOM cost while securing an IP rating comes out to $15 due to the expensive machinery used to conduct these tests.

Pei reveals that OnePlus waited this long to re-enter the midrange sector as the company felt the chipsets in the segment (and more specifically the Snapdragon 765G) can finally offer a similar experience to the flagship 8-series SoCs. Check out the full video below.