OnePlus Nord creators cases leak

While we’re waiting for the OnePlus Nord to release on July 21, the leaks keep to arrive bunches. After we got a good go through the device from the front and back and learned more about its AMOLED display, we now have a review of some of the exclusives cases which will launch along side the Nord thanks to Evan Blass.

They can be found in three varieties from Swedish artists Camilla Engstrom and Finsta along with Zack Nelson from YouTube channel JerryRigEveything. The latter features a picture of the phone’s internals including its cyan-colored battery. We may also spot the phone’s USB-C port on the bottom along side the speaker and SIM slot as the left-hand-side houses the volume rocker.

Based on the latest confirmed specs, the OnePlus Nord is likely to sport an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and pill-shaped cutout for the 32MP and 8MP selfie cameras. The right back will house the 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and is likely to come with a cost under $500.