OnePlus Nord could get a “Gray Ash” color option in future

OnePlus Nord was released recently in 2 color choices, Blue Marble and GrayOnyx Now, a brand-new report has it that the business could be preparing a 3rd color version of the handset. It is stated to be called “Gray Ash.” The color version has actually appeared in the pre-installed Engineering Mode app that is readily available within OxygenOS custom-made ROM.

The newest advancement was reported by XDA Developers as one of its online forum members found the Gray Ash color variation while evaluating the most recent variation of the Engineering Mode app within OxygenOS. Moreover, this isn’t the very first time that we are becoming aware of the “Gray Ash” color version.

The unannounced variation was shared by tipster Evan Blass in a dripped slide. OnePlus hasn’t verified whether the Gray Ash OnePlus Nord will be readily available throughout all its current markets or restricted to a specific area.

OnePlus Nord specs