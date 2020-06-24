OnePlus Nord coming in July, company confirms

OnePlus’ upcoming affordable smartphone has been in the news headlines for months now and yesterday we finally got an official confirmation from OnePlus on its arrival. Now the company has also added that it’s coming in July.

Through a forum post, the company’s CEO Pete Lau confirmed the existence of such device and pointed at a new Instagram account with a @onepluslitezthing handle. The first post is a morse code which when decoded says “July”. This is merely the first of several codes to crack every one revealing a bit about the company’s first undoubtedly affordable phone in a little while.

The initial rumors suggested that the phone will undoubtedly be called OnePlus 8 Lite but then it had been said to be called OnePlus Z, while most recent reports suggest OnePlus Nord as its final name. We’ll keep you posted as more information emerges.

