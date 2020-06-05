OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units

OnePlus 8 Pro has started receiving an OxygenOS 10.5.10 update that appears to disable the Color Filter camera designed for India units. The new development comes days after OnePlus “inadvertently” disabled the Color Filter camera in global markets through OxygenOS 10.5.9. The camera was found to own “see-through” capabilities for some materials, and it was disabled first for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in China to put some public criticism to rest. OnePlus designed the Color Filter camera to enable a Photochrom filter for enhanced image results. However, some early reports highlighted that it provides visibility to scan certain objects.

The updated OnePlus Camera (version 4.0.267) that is bundled with OxygenOS 10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 Pro carries a property to disable the Color Filter camera on India units, XDA Developers reports. The camera app is available to have the new property for both IN2020 and IN2021 model numbers that are linked to the China and India units, respectively.

To understand the change, XDA Developers modified the system property “ro.product.model” on a OnePlus 8 Pro global version by adding the India model number. This resulted in the camera app sans the Photochrom filter that works through the Color Filter camera.

Since OnePlus hasn’t yet started selling the OnePlus 8 Pro in India, it is not possible to verify the update now. However, the findings of the latest report suggest that the business may preload the OxygenOS 10.5.10 version to offer the new flagship without giving use of the Color Filter camera.

This does not mean that the OnePlus 8 Pro will not get the functionality of the fourth camera. OnePlus has recently promised that it will fix things up and re-enable the disputed camera because of its global users through a new update later this month. This new update might also reach India customers having an updated Photochrom filter that wouldn’t have the see-through capabilities that have been spotted last month.

Gadgets 360 has already reached out to OnePlus for clarity on the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update and will update this space when the company responds.

