OnePlus Launcher 4.4.2 brings improved multi-tasking and quick search

OnePlus issued a brand new replace for its OnePlus Launcher bearing the 4.4.2 model quantity. The fundamental new addition is the revamped multitasking navigation setup which now consists of app icons within the current apps menu. Theres additionally a brand new gesture-based set off to toggle quick search within the app drawer.

The new icons within the multitask bar can act as a slider bar which permits for sooner scrolling by way of open apps and simply identifies apps because of the icons on the underside. Another smaller change is the removing of the X button which has now been changed with a Close Apps possibility. Accessing the extra choices part within the multitasking menu is now carried out by long-pressing on an app preview.

The second new addition is the shortcut to the quick search menu within the app drawer. Users will now be capable to press and maintain whereas swiping as much as set off the search field, which is way simpler throughout one-handed operation. The newest model of the OnePlus Launcher is already stay on Google Play.

