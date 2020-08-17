OnePlus is working on a 18 W charger, presumably for a cheaper Nord

TÜV Rheinland certified a OnePlus charger that outputs a maximum of 9 Volts at 2 Amps, which equals to 18 Watts. That’s a pretty common number for QuickCharge and USB Power Delivery chargers, but it’s odd to see it on a OnePlus-branded product.

So far we’ve only seen two varieties of fast chargers from the company – 20 Watts (5 V, 4 A) and 30 Watts (5 V, 6 A). Keeping the voltage low is a major feature of the technology as it reduces heat. This new charger is clearly not part of the Warp/Dash family.

OnePlus has hinted at plans to introduce more affordable smartphones after the Nord (which supports Warp Charge 30T). Unofficially, there is talk of a Snapdragon 690-powered Nord model for North America – besides the chipset downgrade, this phone might also be the first OnePlus not to use Warp Charge (or Dash). The 690 chip does support 5G and it will help hit an even lower price point, however.

In contrast to that hypothetical mid-ranger, future OnePlus flagships will go up to 65 Watts (10 V, 6.5 A). TÜV certified the power brick for them back in May, so it should be ready for the 8T generation (unless the company wants to wait until next year).

