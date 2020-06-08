OnePlus is announcing an affordable smart TV on July 2

OnePlus TV arrived back in September with the 55 4K QLED TV priced between INR69,990 ($1,000) and INR99,990 ($1,500), in our review we established that it could be reaching excessive.

Pete Lau, company founder and CEO, has tweeted that OnePlus is officially planning to make its premium smart TV experience more accessible to the Indian community on July 2.

The slogan Smarter TV. Smarter Priceis a definite indication of reduced pricing and perhaps a nod towards enhanced AI capabitilies.

For example, Realme has implemented its ChromaBoost technology in the Realme TV that boosts brightness, color, contrast, purity, and clarity, so we expect something similar from its fellow BBK subsidiary.

Obviously the newest OnePlus TV is planning to be cheaper, but this may come with a smaller size aswell. The first iteration was available with a 55 diagonal, nevertheless the pursuit of cheap might force a reduction in the size.

