OnePlus’ HydrogenOS 11 video shows off some of the features

Today, OnePlus is set to present its HydrogenOS 11 software application, which is the Google Play Services- totally free Chinese variation of its international OxygenOS software application. The significant release must bring some brand-new features, brand-new looks and more significantly, Always- on display screen. Something OnePlus fans have actually been requesting years now.

But ahead of the statement, a video appeared taking us through some of the brand-new performances the HydrogenOS 11 uses. The very first thing that we have actually observed is the brand-new Shelf, the brand-new calling screen and brand-new live wallpaper, which appears to be interactive too.

We’ve currently seen the Always- on display screen style in a previous OnePlus teaser video however we can see it in action once again here.

And last but not least, the default weather condition app gets a streamlined revamp too with a large range of animations that accompany the present weather condition.

Of course, this is the Chinese variation of the software application that’s getting all the attention today however most if not all of the features will strike the international OxygenOS not long after. Perhaps in the nick of time for the OnePlus 8T-series launch in a couple of months time.