OnePlus Gallery gets 4K 60FPS video editing, photo casting to OnePlus TV with the latest update

OnePlus smart devices released recently can tape 4K videos at 60FPS, however when it comes to editing them, users have to count on third-party apps. Well, that alters with update 3.12.28 for the OnePlus Gallery app, which generates 4K 60FPS video editing assistance.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Additionally, the update likewise lets users forecast images to the OnePlus TV from the Gallery app and squashes some bugs. Here’s the complete changelog of update 3.12.28 for the OnePlus Gallery app:

Fix concerns consisting of sharing images from gallery, red color, and photo missing out on

Fix slow-motion video editor

Add photo forecasting to OnePlus TV

Add 4K60fps video editing

The update is currently presenting and if you do not see the brand-new functions in the OnePlus Gallery app on your mobile phone, make certain you are running its latest variation by upgrading it from the Google Play Store.

