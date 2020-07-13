OnePlus’ first true wireless earbuds are called OnePlus Buds, and they arrive on July 21

OnePlus has actually long been reported to launch true wireless earbuds, however aside from leakages and a tonne of speculations, absolutely nothing concrete has actually emerged up until now. Well, the wait is over. OnePlus has actually revealed that it is introducing its first true wireless earbuds on July 21, the very same day its highly-anticipated OnePlus Nord mobile phone likewise debuts.

So, what will they be called? OnePlus is calling them OnePlus Buds, for beginners. “I understand you people have actually been requesting for true wireless earphones. We heard you! See our first really wireless earphones–OnePlus Buds on July 21 throughout the OnePlus Nord AR launch,” the business stated in an authorities OnePlus online forum post.

As of now, we’re completely in dark regarding how the OnePlus Buds will look, their functions, or just how much they will cost. But based on dripped renders, they’ll look a lot like the first- gen AirPods, however with a more rounded primary body and a charging case that looks like the one you get with the next PixelBuds

