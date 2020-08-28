OnePlus’ entry-level ‘Clover’ handset will reportedly launch later this year

OnePlus is preparing to launch an entry-level handset codenamed Clover for around $200 later this year, according to an in-depth however unofficialreport from Android Central
We have actually seen bits of details about “Clover” drifting about the web for a while now, consisting of a supposed GeekBench score for the gadget. But Android Central‘s newest report, mentioning a confidential “insider source,” consists of a complete spec-sheet and the recommendation that Clover will launch “imminently” in international markets, consisting of the United States.
According to Android Central, Clover will have a 6.52-inch 720p (1560 x 720) IPS LCD show, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable by means of MicroSD), a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6000mAh battery with 18W quick charging, a rear finger print sensing unit, 3.5 mm earphone jack, and 3 electronic camera variety on the back. This will consist of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 main electronic camera supplemented by a set of two-megapixel f/2.4 electronic cameras. Notably, the Snapdragon 460 SoC is various to the Snapdragon 660 that appeared in GeekBench ratings credited to Clover.
Overall it’s an intriguing bundle, with Android Central keeping in mind that the mix of a 720p screen and Snapdragon 460 with a hearty 6000mAh battery ought to suggest two-day battery life for …