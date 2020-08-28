OnePlus’ entry-level ‘Clover’ handset will reportedly launch later this year

OnePlus is preparing to launch an entry-level handset codenamed Clover for around $200 later this year, according to an in-depth however unofficialreport from Android Central

We have actually seen bits of details about “Clover” drifting about the web for a while now, consisting of a supposed GeekBench score for the gadget. But Android Central‘s newest report, mentioning a confidential “insider source,” consists of a complete spec-sheet and the recommendation that Clover will launch “imminently” in international markets, consisting of the United States.

According to Android Central, Clover will have a 6.52-inch 720p (1560 x 720) IPS LCD show, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable by means of MicroSD), a Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6000mAh battery with 18W quick charging, a rear finger print sensing unit, 3.5 mm earphone jack, and 3 electronic camera variety on the back. This will consist of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 main electronic camera supplemented by a set of two-megapixel f/2.4 electronic cameras. Notably, the Snapdragon 460 SoC is various to the Snapdragon 660 that appeared in GeekBench ratings credited to Clover.

A 6000mah battery and 720p screen might provide two-day battery life

Overall it’s an intriguing bundle, with Android Central keeping in mind that the mix of a 720p screen and Snapdragon 460 with a hearty 6000mAh battery ought to suggest two-day battery life for …