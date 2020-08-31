OnePlus details OxygenOS 11 design

As phones continued to grow bigger in size, some makers are paying increasingly more attention to the ergonomics of their software application overlays. With OxygenOS 11, One Plus is opting for a huge redesign of its software application with a focus on one-handed usе. The OxygenOS 11 beta is currently offered for One Plus 7 and 8 series phones along with the Android 11 Developer Preview and now the business exposed how it’s brand-new OxygenOS visual identity became.

At its core, OxygenOS attempts to use a stock Android feel with the ideal touch of additional functions on top for much better user experience. One essential enhancement is the concentrate on one-handed functionality. One Plus performed screening with its users to assist identify the perfect in-app text size.

Users likewise put together a heat map of screen touch locations varying from simple to tough to reach screen locations. The results reveal the sweet area is around the middle of the screen. This is shown in OxygenOS 11’s reduced touch controls in apps like Settings, Photos and Weather.

There’s likewise app-specific additions like the brand-new Quick Share button in the cam app which enables you to push and hang on the thumbnail of your last kept image for fast sharing alternatives. OxygenOS 11 likewise brings the brand-new One Plus Sans typeface, enhanced dark mode and a lot more visual overhauls.

Source